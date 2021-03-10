Healthbeat: New health report finds Pennsylvania ranks poorly for preparedness of health emergencies

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania’s public health outcomes generally lag behind those of the U.S. and it has not taken several steps to strengthen its preparedness for public health emergencies.

That’s the finding of a new report released today by Trust for America’s Health (TFAH) called Ready or Not: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters and Bioterrorism.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller speaks with TFAH President/CEO John Auerbach about Pennsylvania’s low tier state ranking and contributing factors such as state public health funding, public water safety and hospital patient safety.

