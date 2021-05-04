Healthbeat: Mental Health America new initiative ‘Tools 2 Thrive’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — May is Mental Health Month and the organization Mental Health America has released a new initiative called “Tools 2 Thrive”.

This new initiative is to provide people resources we can use as we emerge from the pandemic and return to work, school and social life.

It provides tips for adapting from the loneliness and isolation of the past year and going back into the world and all that comes with it.

Mental Health America President/CEO Paul Gionfriddo spoke to Eyewitness News about how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of Americans and explain the goal of Tools 2 Thrive tonight on Eyewitness News.