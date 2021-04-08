Healthbeat: Mask wearing may help allergies

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We’ve been urged to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but this spring those masks are serving a dual purpose.

For those of us with allergic rhinitis or allergic asthma, masks can serve as a barrier between allergens and your nose and mouth. If you can prevent pollen and other allergens from reaching your respiratory system, you can prevent congestion, sneezing and excess mucus.





Allergist Raymond Khoudary, MD advises when masks work best and the overall role they can play in stopping allergic responses.

