Healthbeat: Mask wearing may help allergies

Healthbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We’ve been urged to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but this spring those masks are serving a dual purpose.

For those of us with allergic rhinitis or allergic asthma, masks can serve as a barrier between allergens and your nose and mouth. If you can prevent pollen and other allergens from reaching your respiratory system, you can prevent congestion, sneezing and excess mucus.

Allergist Raymond Khoudary, MD advises when masks work best and the overall role they can play in stopping allergic responses.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on mask wearing for allergies on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos