Healthbeat: Luzerne County cardiologist and his team’s impact on heart research

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The work of a NEPA cardiologist and his colleagues in electrophysiology has changed the way doctors approach heart pacing worldwide.

Dr. Pugazhendi Vijayaraman has helped spearhead a method of implanting pacemakers which stimulates the heart’s natural electrical conduction system. Dr. Vijayaraman and his team are preparing to launch a new trial to determine the benefits of his approach to treating patients with heart failure and dyssynchrony.

