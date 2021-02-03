Healthbeat: Lower blood donations due to canceled blood drives

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — This week’s snowstorm has put a dent in local blood collections. Keystone-Miller Blood Center had to cancel several blood drives this week.

Keystone-Miller Account Manager Kathy Rowinski says her organization looks to receive 450 units of donated blood each week, in order to sufficiently supply hospitals including: Geisinger, Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke’s.





Geisinger physician Gustaaf de Ridder, MD says when blood supplies run low, it requires the hospital chain to judiciously use those products for patients who require transfusions.

Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller has the details on what they are doing to make a turn around on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.