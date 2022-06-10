EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Summer can be a time when teens don’t focus on their health as much as they should.

According to the Journal of American Medical Association, less than 15 percent of teens met the daily physical activity recommendation during the pandemic.





Add to that, the CDC found more than 40% of teens said they persistently felt sad or hopeless during 2021.

Health experts recommend exercise to benefit a growing body and mind since it can help teens destress.

Reporter Mark Hille headed to Planet Fitness in the Gateway Shopping Center to discuss the importance of exercise for teens and a free summer program to help keep them active on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.