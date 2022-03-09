Healthbeat: Identifying, diagnosing, and treating Iron Deficiency Anemia

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The most common type of blood disorder is one that often strikes without symptoms. It’s called Iron Deficiency Anemia and it affects millions.

Some of us may be more vulnerable to it, and the risk of not knowing you have it could lead to serious health threats.

Are you feeling tired lately doing everyday tasks and can’t come up with a good reason why? It just might be Iron Deficiency Anemia or IDA which affects 6.5 million Americans. So what exactly does it mean to have low levels of iron in your body?

“When our red blood cells do not have enough oxygen to circulate throughout our system from our lungs to our other organs, that’s when anemia occurs,” said Dr. Neil Gokal, MD, Medical Director of Clinical Education, Southwest Medical.

Besides feeling fatigued, IDA symptoms may include dizziness, weakness, shortness of breath and dry mouth. One in five women of childbearing years has IDA.

“It is more common in women than men but it’s important to point out that certain individuals are at higher risk for iron deficiency anemia specifically those with heavy uterine bleeding such as heavy menstrual cycles, certain individuals who have gastrointestinal conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease like Crohn’s disease or Ulcerative Colitis, even Celiac disease and certain individuals with non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease,” explained Dr. Gokal.

The condition could end up causing a rapid or irregular heartbeat, an enlarged heart, and even heart failure.

“But it’s important to point out, and in my practice with most patients, they don’t have any symptoms at all. The only way to diagnose it is through a specific blood test ordered by your doctor,” said Dr. Gokal.

“So, it’s important to have a detailed discussion with your doctor and use imayhaveida.Com to better guide that discussion,” Dr. Gokal said.

Adding iron-rich foods to diets, like spinach, legumes, and tofu can help, but the real recipe to effectively treat IDA may be found in your doctor’s office.