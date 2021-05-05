Healthbeat: High school students receive COVID vaccine as FDA pushes to get 12-year-olds eligible

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PAK Pediatrics has been giving the COVID vaccine to eligible patients including some high school students.

But now, a federal push is underway to make children eligible as young as middle school age for the shot.

The FDA is expected to grant Pfizer’s request to amend its emergency use authorization and allow shots for children as young as 12 as early as next week.

If approved, the federal plan would provide Pfizer vaccines directly to pediatricians.

That way parents can discuss any hesitancy they may have with doctors and medical staff with whom they are familiar and comfortable, and trust.