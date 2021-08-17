Healthbeat: Health officials look at how RSV and COVID restrictions relate

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pediatricians are reporting unseasonably early outbreaks of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) during a time of COVID when young children are still ineligible for a COVID vaccine.

While RSV is known to cause mostly mild illness such as cold-like symptoms, it can result in bronchitis and pneumonia in very young children, and can even be life-threatening.









Pediatrician Alvaro Reymunde, MD of PAK Pediatrics in Kingston blames the rise in RSV cases on loosening COVID restrictions and children’s immune systems which were not revved up due to pandemic precautions.

14-year-old Noah Greco of Shavertown recently recovered from a likely case of RSV which lingered for a couple of weeks.

Dr. Reymunde discusses with Eyewitness News and Mark Hiller on what can be done to help prevent RSV in kids and the symptoms for which parents should be on the lookout.