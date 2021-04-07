Healthbeat: Experts say pandemic may have kept many children from being diagnosed with autism

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — COVID-19 prevented many families from regular well-visits to assess their young children’s progress toward developmental milestones.

Experts believe many children have gone undiagnosed for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) during the pandemic. The earlier a child is diagnosed, the more support can be provided for their healthy development.

Wyoming Valley Children’s Association in Forty Fort offers resources and programs to families in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties who live with autism.

