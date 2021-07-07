Healthbeat: Dangers the delta variant poses on those unvaccinated

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The CDC says the delta variant of COVID-19 is now the most dominant of new COVID infections in the U.S. It is to blame for 51% of the latest infections nationwide. Some Midwest states are seeing more than 80% of new infections attributed to the delta variant.







Geisinger Director of infectious Diseases Dr. Stan Martin discussed the danger this new variant presents, how unvaccinated and people not fully vaccinated contribute to the problem and why an emphasis is being placed on getting kids vaccinated tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.