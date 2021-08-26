Healthbeat: Busting mask myths

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic has been a breeding ground for misinformation about what masks can and cannot do.

Claims such as masks fail at mitigating COVID-19 transmission, or that they can adversely affect a child’s ability to learn, and that breathing in the body’s carbon dioxide by wearing masks can be harmful, are all myths according to medical experts.

Geisinger Director of Infectious Diseases Stan Martin, MD says studies during the pandemic show that masks are an important resource to help protect you and others from COVID-19.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller talks with Dr. Martin who discusses in detail some of the mask myths and why we should still wear masks in indoor settings tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.