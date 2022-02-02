Healthbeat: As COVID numbers rise so does the demand for ECMO treatments

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The latest COVID numbers represent a good news/bad news scenario. Infections statewide are on the decline, but serious illnesses requiring hospitalization are still high.

As of Monday night, Geisinger reports 285 COVID patients in its hospital system. Of these patients, 49 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), including some who are on life-preserving machines giving them fighting chance, machines which are in extremely high demand.

It’s called Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation or ECMO for short. It’s considered a last resort for patients whose blood is removed from their body before oxygen is pumped into it and returned to their body. Think of it as an external heart or lung allowing failing organs to rest.

Geisinger’s ECMO program launched less than a decade ago. The pandemic has brought a new chapter.

“We have just been inundated with these COVID patients, most recently with this latest variant, the omicron variant,” explained Matthew Bauer, BSN – ECMO Specialist, Geisinger.

He noticed the patients on ECMO he cares for since the emergence of omicron share one thing in common.

“100 percent of the patients we put on ECMO are unvaccinated,” said Bauer.

The shortest time a COVID patient has spent on ECMO at Geisinger is 15 days. The longest amount of time is 71 days. These ECMO patients face three possibilities: 1. They get better, 2. They are put on a lung transplant list.

“And the third option really is you don’t get better, you don’t qualify for a lung transplant and you die,” Bauer said.

“It’s exhausting taking care of somebody that is an unnecessary death. And an unnecessary death meaning this could have been avoided,” explained Evan Gajkowski, RN, ECMO Coordinator, Geisinger.

Evan Gajkowski and his peers have been proponents of trusting the science and encouraging others to get the vaccine. A message he says, that’s not understood by some until they are in a life-threatening battle with COVID.

“it’s difficult for us to see that and then on the other end to have patients tell us before or after they recover if they recover, that I wish I would have gotten vaccinated,” said Evan Gajkowski.

And just how much are those ECMO machines used at Geisinger? The healthcare provider had one or more patients on them every hour of every day in 2021. Half of those patients were CPVOD patients