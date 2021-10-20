Healthbeat: AARP on how to deal with social isolation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic changed how people talk about and look at mental health.

Even before the pandemic, nearly 1 in 4 older adults were socially isolated because of factors like physical isolation due to lack of transportation or mobility issues, depression or cognitive decline, the loss of employment, and/or the loss of a spouse.





AARP Foundation and UnitedHealth Foundation conducted a study. It found 2 out of 3 adults and 2 out of 5 adults 50+older adults said they were suffering from social isolation. In addition, 41% reported feeling more anxious than usual, and more than one-third of all adults felt depressed.

