Healthbeat: A simple way to prove you were vaccinated

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — If you’ve gotten your COVID vaccine, maybe you still are waiting for your booster, or maybe you can’t remember if you received the Pfizer or Moderna shot. Now there’s a way to keep all of that information in one place without compromising your privacy.

“Once you get the vaccine, and you have it in this passbook,” said Isaac Daniel, CEO of World Health Access.

Daniel says it’s like a passport and the vaccine is a stamp.

“When we want to go to a restaurant, to a mall, all we have to do is to be able to show the passbook and know that you’ve already vaccinated or that you’ve tested negative.”

Once you upload your test results or vaccine records they are stored in this logo through recode media technology. Daniel calls it a more advanced, secure QR code.

“If you go to Walgreens, if you go to CVS, whereby you want to get your vaccination, you go with your passbook. So once that is finished, you give them your passbook and they can record it.”

But Daniel says not just anyone can pick up your passbook and scan it. Healthcare and government agencies can scan it if you need proof of a negative test result or vaccine for work, school or travel.

“People need to understand what we are doing is to help the government and help you.”

It keeps your COVID track record safe, organized and accessible.

“We have never gone through this before, in our life. Nobody should be pointing fingers. We need to join forces and say lets help the state, lets help the government, lets help ourselves.”

You can register with your healthcare or government agency or buy your own VAX handbook here.