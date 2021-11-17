‘Get it. Slip it. Cuff it. Check it.’ A message to check blood pressure

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — High blood pressure is a condition about half of adult Americans deal with every day. Most may not even know it which is why two health organizations are trying to change that.

High blood pressure goes undetected for millions of Americans since there are no signs or symptoms. Now, a new awareness campaign sheds light on the importance of monitoring your BP.

This awareness campaign is called ‘Get Down With Your Blood Pressure’ a means to motivate more Americans to monitor their blood pressure especially those at higher risk.

“Whether it’s what they eat, their level of activity and all of those things. Their income, the stress that’s in their life, the so-called social determinants of health,” said Willie Lawrence, MD Cardiologist with American Heart Association.

More than half of adult Black men and women 20 or older have cardiovascular disease. So do nearly half of Hispanic Americans in the same age group.

“So we know that yes, disproportionately it affects Blacks and Hispanics, but this is an American problem,” said Underwood.

A problem that silently affects 121 million Americans. It’s why the American Medical Association, the American Heart Association and the Ad Council teamed up for the ‘Get Down With Your Blood Pressure’ campaign. Dance and music are the hooks to motivate more of us to get moving, accurately monitor our blood pressure and control it.

“In order to know your blood pressure, you’ve gotta, you’ve got to check it. You do it by using an automated device. To use that automated device, you’ve got to get it first. And you’ve got to make sure it’s a validated device,” explained Underwood.

These doctors recommend four simple steps to stay on top of your blood pressure.

Get it. Slip it. Cuff it. Check it. A message that bears repeating.

“Get it. Slip it. Cuff it. Check it, right, because that’s extremely important. So what are we trying to do? We’re trying to prevent strokes, heart attacks, congestive heart failure, death, increased burden of disease, right,” said Underwood.

Get it. Slip it. Cuff it. Check it, and then discuss your blood pressure numbers with a health care provider.