EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 3 million Americans live with epilepsy, a disorder that disturbs nerve cell activity in the brain and causes seizures.

Around 90 percent of people with epilepsy take medication to try and control the chronic condition, but more than half continue having seizures.

Statistically, one in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy or recurring seizures in their lifetime. One of them, a former prominent news anchor, had it happen to her more than a decade ago. She’s sharing her story to help others understand epilepsy.

News anchor Sarah Carlson says, “Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen says Wisconsin is the latest state.”

Sarah Carlson was a tv news anchor until she had an epileptic seizure on air.

News anchor Sarah Carlson says, “To join Florida suit. The state claiming the (gibberish) saw a (gibberish) health (gibberish).”

“I didn’t really feel it coming on but I knew right when it was beginning that something was up,” said Sarah Carlson, epilepsy advocate, former tv news anchor.

Carlson had suffered her second on-air epileptic seizure in as many years.

“The first couple of years after that, I didn’t like that video. I didn’t want anyone to watch it. The comments really hurt. But then I became an advocate,” said Carlson.

She was motivated after struggling for more than a decade with epilepsy.

“My seizures had really taken everything from me at that point. I was no longer on tv. I was no longer able to drive. No longer able to work. It really hurt me socially as well,” Carlson said.

“The more seizures you have, the more seizures you get and they become slowly worse over time so it’s critical to stop the seizures. Our goals are no seizures, no side effects, and allowing the person to have a full and normal life,” said Dr. Michael C. Smith, MD, Carlson’s Neurologist.

That didn’t happen for Carlson until she was prescribed a seizure-control medication just for adults.

“And about a year and a half ago I tried Xcopri, a new medication, new to me but also new to any epilepsy patient and I was very lucky to have my seizures end,” said Carlson.

Now, seizure-free, Carlson advocates destigmatizing the disorder for one simple reason:

“To give people with epilepsy hope that what you see on that video to what you see here today,” Carlson explained.

Carlson’s seizures were first linked to a slowly growing benign brain tumor which she had removed but the seizures worsened. Now seizure-free, Carlson says she can spend more quality time with her two teenage children, do long-distance running which she loves, and continue her advocacy work.

To learn more about Xcopri, the medication she says changed her life, head to the website.