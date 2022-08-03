JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Amy Feldman’s son, August, just turned 1-year-old this week. She still nurses him to help give him the nutrition he needs.

This first week of August is World Breastfeeding Week. Breastfeeding offers so many health benefits to mothers and babies.







Breastfeeding is a choice which impacts individual families and public health.

Along with the ongoing formula crisis and the American Academy of Pediatrics recently released recommendations that babies be breastfed until 2 years or beyond, the benefits of breastfeeding are getting much-needed attention.

Luzerne County ranks below average for moms who nurse their young children.

