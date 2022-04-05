SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Just last week, the FDA and CDC signed off on a second COVID-19 booster for qualifying individuals.

Some confusion surrounds who should and, perhaps, who should not get the shot.

Ed Lynett and his wife Lynda set out to do something Tuesday that they were only recently allowed to do. The Clarks Summit couple came to the clinics at Scranton Primary Health care center to receive a second COVID-19 booster shot.

“I don’t want to come down with covid and, you know, I just thoroughly believe that this is a preventative type thing that everybody should have,” said Ed Lynett, received second COVID booster.

As of March 29, any adult 50 and older, or younger individuals with immuno-compromising conditions, are eligible to get the bonus booster providing it’s been at least four months since their first booster. The 80-year-old Lynett and his 76-year-old wife, Lynda, qualify.

Lynda Lynett didn’t have any reservations about how many vaccines the body can handle.





“Not at all. I’m listening to the experts and going along with what they say,” said Lynda Lynett.

What the CDC is now saying is that people who received their first two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine followed by a first booster don’t need a second booster if they were recently infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

That’s based on the belief that an omicron infection in the last two to three months may serve as a natural boost in immunity. But for everyone else who qualifies for a second booster, it’s considered wise to get one for two reasons. Vaccine immunity tends to wane after a few months and more contagious variants may cause a spike in additional covid cases.

“Why wait ’til the spike comes and then potentially you’re getting vaccinated and you won’t have the time for the vaccine to take effect in your body. Do it now before it gets here,” said Joseph Hollander, CEO, Clinics at Scranton Primary Health Care Center.

The second booster is worth discussing with your doctor to see what’s right for you. In the meantime head to head to the clinic’s website or call 570-VACCINE to learn more and how to schedule your next COVID shot.