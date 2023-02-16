EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If someone asked what’s the leading cause of death in Pennsylvania, would you know it’s heart disease? It’s why knowing the warning signs and risks of heart disease are so important.

That CDC data is a wake-up call for all of us to take care of our cardiovascular health. It’s why a renowned doctor I spoke with has compiled some key insights and solutions to help reduce heart disease.

Tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians die each year from heart disease. Nearly one in 20 Americans have it, which motivated John Whyte, MD to write his new book ‘Take Control of Your Heart Disease’.

“Only 20 percent of heart disease is related to our genes. Genetic. The rest is caused by lifestyle,” said John Whyte, MD, author of ‘Take Control of Your Heart Disease Risk.’

Instead of writing about a specific diet or regimented exercise routine, Dr. Whyte recommends changing your mindset

“I talk about how you adopt healthy patterns of eating. What can you include and exclude? What kind of activities can you enjoy that are also going to be healthy for you?” expressed Dr. Whyte.

Just how important is an exercise to reduce your heart disease risk? Dr. Whyte says very importantly.

“Exercise is as close to a magic pill as we have and everybody wants that magic pill, that magic supplement. And why exercise is so good it increases our heart rate,” explained Whyte.

It also causes your heart muscle to contract more, improves your insulin sensitivity, and reduces inflammation in your cells which could lead to heart disease. Dr. Whyte says that exercise could be as little as 15 minutes a couple of times a week if done right.

“What does done right mean? You’ve got to exert yourself. You’ve got to get that heart racing for a little while,” said Whyte.

When it comes to food, he says to think about it as medicine.

“You want to have those multivitamins, those nutrients and you get them from food, not in a pill,” stated Dr. Whyte.

“You don’t always watch but I do the best I can,” said Ellen Latona, of Old Forge.

74-year-old Ellen Latona says she uses an air fryer to reduce greasy foods just one step she takes to combat heart disease.

“I had high blood the pressure was going high. My heart rate was going high so I’m on two more pills than I used to be so I do take care of myself,” explained Latona.

Dr. Whyte also discusses risk heart disease risk assessment and offers digital tools, and four-week meal and exercise plans.

‘Take Control of Your Heart Disease Risk’ was released this week and can be found at a book store or online.