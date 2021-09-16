Device disinfecting schools through the use of ultraviolet light

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — We know that the virus which causes COVID-19 can land on surfaces. It’s resulted in greater emphasis to disinfect those surfaces and prevent the spread of COVID.

Novel coronavirus and other viruses can linger on those surfaces and in the air. A hospital-grade method of disinfection has now been adapted for the places we frequent most, including schools.

What is being wheeled into the middle of a restaurant is a disinfection device by R-Zero. It’s programmed to use UVC radiation to destroy microbes including viruses like the one that causes COVID-19. R-Zero is now being used as a disinfectant option in schools.







“They love that UVC is food safe. There’s no chemicals so they’re not exposing their staff to chemicals, the students to chemicals especially chemicals that might linger in the air,” said Grant Morgan, Biosafety Expert and CEO of R-Zero.

Keeping classrooms safe is a huge priority. Hazleton Area School District became the first in the country last year to use what’s called Altapure AP-4. The district purchased the device which emits a non-toxic mist to disinfect surfaces and air. But unlike chemical disinfection, UVC spreads shortwave ultraviolet light.

“It’s a hundred-year-old technology. We have a mountain of scientific precedent proving its germicidal properties and efficacy,” explained Morgan.

While our focus these days is very much to stop the spread of COVID-19, Morgan points out UVC is capable of so much more.

“Before COVID, 40 million Americans got the flu every year and somehow we just accepted that that’s normal. UVC will work against the common cold, the flu, norovirus, E. coli, MRSA or staph but really any kind of pathogen that is endemic to our customers’ spaces,” stated Morgan.

Those spaces can use whichever UVC device fits best whether it’s one that requires the room to be unoccupied while in use or something called Far-UVC that looks like a light fixture and won’t harm the skin or eyes.

Morgan believes UVC technology will change the way we live, work, and learn, “Coming out of COVID, we have the opportunity to create safe spaces and ultimately keep our students, our staff, our employees, our patrons safer.”

UVC is known to kill 99.99 percent of microbes and Morgan says his devices also provide real-time risk reports.

To learn more about how R-Zero is making the places we work, rest, learn and play safer, you can head over to their website.