Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Drug Enforcement Administration put out a release to the public warning of a new trend of colorful fentanyl dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” spreading across the nation.

According to the DEA, “rainbow fentanyl” is a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially fatal fentanyl made to look like candy to young Americans. As of today, it has been found in 18 states.

Coutesy of the DEA

“Rainbow fentanyl, fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes, is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

Officials say fentanyl is still the deadliest drug in America causing 66% of all drug overdoses in the US.

The DEA said fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Only two milligrams of fentanyl, about 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.

In Americans between the ages of 18 and 45, drug poisonings are the leading cause of death according to the DEA.

Law enforcement said if you encounter fentanyl in any form, do not handle it. Instead, call 911 immediately.