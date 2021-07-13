Combat COVID: New resource website to help the fight against COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has created a one-stop resource to help individuals and healthcare providers in the fight against COVID-19 called, “Combat COVID.”





The Combat COVID website offers information and practical tips about vaccines, potential treatments such as monoclonal antibodies and information about how to take part in clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments.





David Wohl, MD is Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of North Carolina (UNC) and Site Leader of the UNC Global HIV Prevention and Treatment Clinical Research Unit at Chapel Hill.

He discusses with Mark Hiller the importance of clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment and the need for diverse participants tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.