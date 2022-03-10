Colon cancer survivor recommends routine colonoscopies for earlier detection

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The American Cancer Society estimates this year, Pennsylvania will have the 4th most additional colorectal cancer cases and 4th most deaths from the disease in the country.

Getting recommended screenings is critical — as is the case of a forty fort-based reflexologist.

68-year-old Dave Jenkins is a reflexologist at the cancer wellness center Candy’s Place.

Many of his patients have battled some form of cancer. So has Jenkins who was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 50. The diagnosis in 2004 came after a colonoscopy uncovered a tumor.

“They did a biopsy and the biopsy came back as a malignant tumor. It was very large, too. About six centimeters” explained Dave Jenkins, who recovered from colon cancer.

More testing determined cancer had spread.

“I had a tumor on my liver so that’s when it became stage four whenever it metastasizes somewhere else,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins underwent surgery and chemotherapy to stop cancer in its tracks, then nearly a year of treatment and recovery. His serious life-threatening scare could have gone undetected without a colonoscopy.

“I was only 50 when it happened and at that time 50 was just the very beginning of routine colonoscopies,” stated Jenkins.

In recent years, the American Cancer Society recommends those routine colonoscopies starting at age 45.

“45 is the new 50 and the reason for that is that we want to catch these lesions early,” stated Arif Kamal, MD, Chief Patient Officer at American Cancer Society.

Without removing those bumpy lesions or polyps they can become malignant.

“The bumpiness turns into cancer we think over a period of five to ten years. So, in fact, for our ability to prevent cancer at age 50 we need to start at age 45 to start looking if we find that bumpiness we take it out and go on our merry way,” explained Jenkins.

Jenkins cites his own experience to strongly urge routine colonoscopies.

“Early detection. I can’t stress that enough. Early detection is the big thing for colon cancer,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins’ doctor recommends he get tested every five years for possible reoccurrence. Most of us without risks is recommended every ten years after age 45.

Besides colonoscopies, there are colorectal screenings you can do at home that don’t require the prep.