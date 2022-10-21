PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center is joining in to support a battle which so many current and former servicewomen face.

The struggle of breast cancer can be devastating which is why the facility sponsored a program on Friday called “Go Pink Support Breast Cancer Awareness”.

The awareness event is in addition to a twice-weekly effort to hand out information encouraging early detection and treatment.

One of the awareness event participants is Liz Cope, who continues her 24 years of military service. She is a breast cancer survivor whose own self-vigilance helped save her life.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m.