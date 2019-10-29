Breast cancer diagnosis in her 20s

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Nearly 80 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer each year are at least 45-years-old. About half of those are at least 65. But that doesn’t mean breast cancer cannot strike young women.

A Scranton woman is living proof that breast cancer does not discriminate. She shared her survivor story with Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller and a message of awareness she wants everyone to hear.

Alex Thurchak has come a long way since that day in October 2018 when at the age of 27 she made a startling discovery. “I felt it myself while I was in the shower.”

A self exam of her right breast revealed a lump. She’d been vigilant about checking herself because of a history of breast cancer in her family. “I did have a grandma who had it and her sister got it as well so it raised a little bit of awareness in me. Never thought I would get it this early.”

A mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy revealed that Ms. Thurchak was among the 5% of women diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 40. “I didn’t know what to think. One of the first things was how do I tell my family because I didn’t even tell them I was getting a biopsy done.”

The Texas native broke the news to her mother who made sure to be by her hospital bedside and throughout her ordeal. “I had a mastectomy and then I froze my eggs and chemo and radiation.”

Geisinger Associate Radiologist John Farrell, MD has played a role in Ms. Thurchak’s treatment. “She’s the perfect example of a patient who has taken this head-on and has had a positive outlook and is doing well and is thriving as a result.”

Ms. Thurchak completed more than four months of chemotherapy in June and just weeks ago finished radiation treatment.

Dr. Farrell said, “She is a role model for all patients despite her young age. She’s a role model to everybody.”

Now a survivor of stage 2 breast cancer, Ms. Thurchak’s message for others is powerful. “It’s important to check. You’re not too young. It doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or a girl and to catch it early.”

Ms. Thurchak preserved her left breast in the event she has children and can nurse them. She will now begin hormone therapy and hopes to soon resume exercising at the gym.