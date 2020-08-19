Breaking down the obstacles of Medicare during the pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Most Medicare beneficiaries, nearly 53 million Americans, are aged 65 and over. This age group is also considered most at-risk for COVID-19.

The economic downturn during the pandemic may mean more Americans delay retirement and Social Security payments, and work past age 65.

This scenario makes signing up for Medicare more important and more complicated than ever.

