KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tablets and smartphones have become a way of life for so many of us. But a new study out warns of the dangers of getting your hands on them at a young age.

The study was published this week in JAMA Pediatrics. It shows that exposure during the first 24 months of life can spell trouble when they are old enough for school.

In the arms of her father, nine-month-old Lydia Hall came to PAK Pediatrics for a routine appointment. Also routine? Children as young as infants use tablets or smartphones for entertainment.

“It’s an easy thing to calm the kid down especially when you’re trying to cook dinner, clean the house, or whatever,” said Justin Hall, a dad from Wilkes-Barre.

It may seem harmless, but not according to a new screen use study that followed children from birth to nine years old.

Researchers looked at kids’ brain waves at around a year and a half and then evaluated them when they were nine. The findings? Babies with the most screen time about two hours a day by age one tested the worst for memory and attention when they were nine.

“It did point out some good things for families to know,” stated Dr. Geralyn Cross, a pediatrician at PAK Pediatrics.

Dr. Cross says she’s not surprised by the study’s key takeaway.

“We know that under two years of age, kids don’t really learn from screens very well. They can see it, they might laugh at it, but they’re not really processing it and they’re not using it to build real-world experiences,” explained Cross.

Dr. Cross believes the problem is when screen time is used as a replacement for human interaction.

“If we’re using a screen, they don’t get that same level of understanding. This is how I respond to my environment. This is how I troubleshoot a problem. This is how I emotionally regulate,” expressed Dr. Cross.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time for children up to the age of two, then only about an hour a day of supervised screen time for kids ages two to five. For parents like Justin Hall and his wife, it’s pause for thought.

“We try to plan different activities for our kids just to try and keep them more active and more aware of the real world as opposed to like what’s on their phones or the TV and stuff like that,” said Hall.

When kids are considered old enough to use screens, it’s recommended they not use them at the dinner table or family gatherings and definitely not an hour before bedtime.

To learn more about screen time and kids you can head to the American Psychological Association for some helpful guidelines.

Do you wanna know if what your kids are into is appropriate for you and your family? Head over to the Common Sense Media website to review what kids are into before they get into it.