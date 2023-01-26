WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The recent on-field collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin, and the sudden death of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley have brought attention to heart-related issues.

While they suffered cardiac arrest, hundreds of thousands of others die from heart attacks each year.

Coronary artery disease is the number one cause of heart attacks. A local health chain is launching an initiative next week aimed at helping improve your heart health.

Commonwealth Health Cardiologist Doctor Adil Sattar, Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, and Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation specialize in diagnosing and treating heart disease. He sees plenty of it in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Because of more prevalence of drug use and smoking in the community, that just puts the general population at a higher risk of developing heart disease,” said Dr. Sattar.

It’s why for American Heart Month, Commonwealth Health is sponsoring the 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge, four full weeks dedicated toward benefitting your cardiovascular system through daily tasks. Some of them are easier than others.

“What all of those tasks do is have you change some aspect of your lifestyle and all of those changes are going to inevitably come together and have you follow a more heart-healthy lifestyle,” Dr. Sattar explained.

Dr. Sattar says the 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge aims to Lower Your Blood Pressure and Cholesterol, encourage you to be more active, help you manage your stress, and motivate you to reduce or limit smoking if you smoke.

You will also receive a daily email to provide food for thought.

“The email contains information about how to keep your risk factors to the minimum, what lifestyle modifications that you should be looking for, and what information you need in terms of identifying heart disease and in terms of treating it,” Dr. Sattar added.

Dr. Sattar says the information will be easy to follow, the activities should be fun, and just about any of us, no matter our age can take up the 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge.

“So that you can enjoy a healthier and hopefully a longer life,” said Dr. Sattar.

Dr. Sattar believes while there are risk factors you cannot change like gender, heredity, and age, other factors can be changed with the help of the 28-day healthy heart challenge.

Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller already signed up for the challenge that is free. If you wish to sign up for the challenge head over to Common Wealth Health to learn more.