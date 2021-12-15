Author helps those with holiday depression as rates climb

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for the one in three Americans dealing with depression, it can feel extremely isolating.

Many adults, this pandemic are suffering from depression through the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or loss of livelihood.

In fact, new research reveals depression rates have climbed five percent in the last year.





Trauma and postpartum survivor Ashley Bernardi has written a book about coping with depression, called “Authentic Power: Give Yourself Permission To Feel”.

Bernardi shares with Eyewitness News coping techniques she learned starting since she witnessed the sudden death of her father as a child, and as an adult dealing with postpartum depression following the birth of one of her children.

Among her insights are to find ways of still having a relationship with a lost loved one, reminding yourself that depression is temporary, and reaching out to your trusted “circle” for support even though it can be scary.

