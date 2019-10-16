A weighty issue: childhood obesity

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One of the greatest modern-day health threats facing adults actually starts for many when they are children. That threat is childhood obesity and it’s putting millions of young people at greater risk for serious health problems according to a new study.

It's no secret childhood obesity is a problem. But the new report points to a problem that remains stubbornly and historically high.

4.8 million. That’s how many children in the U.S. between 10 and 17 years old are obese. The disturbing number is included in the first ever Robert Wood Johnson Foundation report: State of Childhood Obesity: Helping All Children Grow Up Healthy.

“Rates entirely too high when you have almost 5 million kids suffering from this epidemic,” said Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Senior Program Officer Jamie Bussel.

15.3 percent of our nation’s youth are considered obese. Pennsylvania is worse at 17.4 percent. The Keystone State has the ninth highest childhood obesity rate in the U.S. So what’s feeding into these troubling statistics?

The report finds African-American and Latino youth are overburdened by obesity. And children from lower-income households are at greater risk than those from higher-income households.

Ms. Bussel said, “That’s something that we are deeply concerned about and need to be laser-focused on closing those disparity gaps.”

Obesity is linked to such health conditions as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, asthma, and some cancers. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation recommends several policy changes to reverse the numbers. Among them, putting the brakes on any cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program or SNAP.

“No changes should take place unless they reflect the intent of that program which is to address food insecurity,” said Ms. Bussel.

Another recommendation? Make sure any changes to the Women, Infants and Children supplemental nutrition program food package are based on sound science. A third proposal calls for providing nutritious meals and snacks at school for all students by expanding community eligibility provisions.

According to Ms. Bussel, “We know the healthier standards that were implemented back in 2012 are working and need to be maintained.”

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation report finds that the cost to treat childhood obesity is roughly $14 billion a year.