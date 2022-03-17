EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A new report sheds light on barriers many Americans face to getting potential treatment for what’s considered a mild cognitive impairment.

The 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report finds 57% of Americans would wait until they had symptoms of memory problems for a while before seeking help.

The report also reveals half of the primary care physicians do not feel comfortable diagnosing mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Morgan Daven, Alzheimer’s Association Vice President of Health Systems, spoke with Eyewitness News about seeing a doctor to address memory loss concerns.





“One of the most important things is to really get an accurate diagnosis and to get a referral to a specialist for the additional testing needed for that diagnosis,” said Mr. Daven.

