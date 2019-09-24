3D learning gives international exposure to Misericordia SLP students

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Understanding how the human body works can unlock secrets to better diagnosis and treatment when health problems arise. A local university has been using improved technology for several years to gain a better grasp.

Misericordia University was the first local college to begin using this technology. As Eyewitness News Heatlhbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains, what students have accomplished with it is giving Misericordia national and even international exposure.

“So, all of these images are completely real,” said Misericordia University junior Jillian Scanlon who is a Speech-Language Pathology major. The detailed images of the human body the Pittston woman and other Misericordia Speech-Language Pathology students helped demonstrate are made possible by what’s called an Anatomage Table.

Instead of using a human cadaver, Ms. Scanlon along with fellow students Quinn Kelley of Peckville, Emily Magrini of Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey and Julia Regnault of Bridgwater, New Jersey are among those who use a virtual dissection table loaded with actual photos of the body.

While some Misericordia majors use the Anatomage Table for other parts of the body, Speech-Language Pathology students focus on the head and neck. It gives them a detailed look at anatomy linked to speech and swallowing disorders. Misericordia University Speech-Language Pathology Department Chairman Glen Tellis, Ph.D. said, “When our students here learn at a level which is so minute, they can generally understand issues that occur.”

In the fifth edition of “An Advanced Review of Speech-Language Pathology” which he authored, Dr. Ellis points out how Anatomage better illustrates the nasal cavity compared to a less-detailed black and white image.

“Not only can you see the nasal cavity, you can even go deeper and look at other structures,” he said.

The 3D technology also comes with built-in quizzes. Ms. Quinn said, “It’s pulling up and asking us where the right frontal lobe is so we’re able to just click that.”

Misericordia gained international exposure when the company Anatomage featured in a blog September 4 how this virtual learning tool has impacted students like Ms. Scanlon. She and some classmates presented research at a state conference.

According to Ms. Scanlon, “I had, like, a B average and then after using the (Anatomage) Table and getting familiar with how to use it and all the tools it offers I had 100s or 99s on all my tests.” Ms. Kelley added, “I just feel like I’ve gained a better understanding of all the speech and language, respiration structures that I’m needing to know very thoroughly for when I get out in the field.”

Misericordia began using the Anatomage Table in 2015. The university plans on obtaining a second table and is already using Anatomage software in computers to help students learn when they’re not at the table.