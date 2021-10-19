EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — We are celebrating Italian-American Heritage Month!

Stephanie Longo is a historian who focuses on the Italian-American heritage in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

She says the region is rich in Italian-American history, being that many people migrated to NEPA from Italy many years ago. Longo has researched the ancestry between the two countries, saying the pandemic allowed more people to get dual citizenship while working from home.

Reporter Nicole Rogers will have more on this on later editions of Eyewitness News.