Celebrating Italian American Heritage Month!

Lifestyle

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — We are celebrating Italian-American Heritage Month!

Stephanie Longo is a historian who focuses on the Italian-American heritage in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. 

She says the region is rich in Italian-American history, being that many people migrated to NEPA from Italy many years ago. Longo has researched the ancestry between the two countries, saying the pandemic allowed more people to get dual citizenship while working from home.

Reporter Nicole Rogers will have more on this on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories