About Us

When sold is what you want to see, then your realtor is Key.

At Key Partners Realty, we invest in marketing your property, and are passionately committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations.

We pledge to provide innovative and cutting-edge strategies throughout Columbia, Montour and Lower Luzerne counties.

Our knowledge, training, and experience are the key components in getting your house sold. Visit keypartnersrealty.com to see our current listings and the entire inventory of homes available. Let us show you how we can professionally market your home or put you in the home of your dreams!

It’s easy to see, why the right choice is Key. To Learn More About Us Visit: https://www.keypartnersrealty.com/home-page.

We’re Expanding

Key Partners Realty, LLC is… EXPANDING!

Bloomsburg positions opening. Now hiring for our NEW Berwick office.

Biggest is NOT the same as Best!

Join an office that is Focused on Agent Success.

EXPERIENCE:

• Financial Gain for Agents

• Agents “8 Paths To Wealth”

• 7 Module In-House Training Program

• Professional Coaches With Team Support

REPLY CONFIDENTIALLY AT: keypartnersrealty@gmail.com OR CALL ANDY AT 570.204.3358.