Keep Local WBRE

DIRECTV subscribers lost WBRE on July 4th. Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 or 855-937-9462 and tell DIRECTV to “Keep my WBRE!”

DIRECTV Customer Service – 800-288-2020 or 855-937-9462



Q&A:



Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to WBRE as of 1 a.m. local time on July 4, 2019. DIRECTV has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Wilkes Barre area.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: DIRECTV has decided not to carry your local WBRE station, so you no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows.



Q: Where will WBRE programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 or 855-937-9462 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.