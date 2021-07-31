Thompson-Herah defends Olympic 100m title in 10.61, Jamaican sweep

Elaine Thompson-Herah broke Florence Joyner-Griffith‘s 1988 Olympic record Saturday in Japan to successfully defend her 100m title from the Rio Games, extending her nation’s gold-medal streak to four straight in a Jamaican podium sweep.

Her time, 10.61, dethrones fellow countrywoman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for the designation of world’s fastest woman alive.

Fraser-Pryce, winner of the two Olympic golds prior to her compatriot’s title defense, took silver for her seventh Games medal.

Shericka Jackson, the 2016 Olympic 400m bronze medalist, earned another to complete the country’s first sweep of the event since 2008.