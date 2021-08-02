How, when and where to watch Simone Biles’ return on beam at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is returning to competition in her last chance at the Tokyo Olympics, the beam event final.

Beam is set for 4:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 3 during the last session of event finals, which also includes the men’s parallel bars and high bar. The session, beginning at 4 a.m. ET, can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and in the NBC Sports App (STREAM LIVE HERE), and will be replayed in primetime on NBC (Aug. 3, 8 p.m. ET; STREAM HERE).

Biles, 24, pulled out of the team final last week after one rotation on vault, citing mental health concerns. She later withdrew from the individual all-around final and her first three event finals — vault, uneven bars and floor exercise.

The four-time Olympic medalist revealed she was dealing with a case of the “twisties,” a phenomenon in which gymnasts experience a disconnect between their bodies and minds while twisting through the air. The condition can be highly dangerous, as gymnasts can lose track of where the ground is.

Biles maintained throughout the gymnastics competition, however, that she wasn’t ruling out a return, and on Monday morning, USA Gymnastics confirmed that will be competing — along with all-around gold medalist Suni Lee — in the beam final.

One of Biles’ eponymous skills is a double-twisting double backflip beam dismount, but she could end her routine on Tuesday with a simpler skill. She finished seventh on beam in qualifications with a 14.066.

Biles has previously said she planned to retire after the Tokyo Games, meaning that beam would be her final Olympic routine, but hinted in April that she could consider returning for Paris 2024 as a specialist.