Japan 2020 Live Streams

Olympic Clips
U.S. beats Italy in Olympic opener behind Osterman gem
Pitching in her third Olympics after a 13-year wait, Cat Osterman delivered a vintage performance on the rubber to get the U.S. softball team off to a victorious start against Italy.
Sweden hands USWNT shocking 3-0 loss in first group match
The United States had no answers for Sweden’s constant attacking pressure as the defending World Cup champions suffered a rare and sobering defeat to begin Olympic play.
Olympic Streams
SOFTBALL
Opening Round, Game 4: United States vs Canada
7/21/2021 20:00
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/softball-opening-round-game-4?chrcontext=wbre
SOFTBALL
Opening Round, Game 5: Mexico vs Japan
7/21/2021 23:00
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/softball-opening-round-game-5?chrcontext=wbre
SOFTBALL
Opening Round, Game 6: Italy vs Australia
7/22/2021 2:00
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/softball-opening-round-game-6?chrcontext=wbre
GYMNASTICS
Women’s Podium Training
7/22/2021 2:10
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/gymnastics-womens-podium-training?chrcontext=wbre
SOCCER
Men’s Group Stage – Egypt vs. Spain
7/22/2021 3:30
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-1?chrcontext=wbre
SOCCER
Men’s Group Stage – Mexico vs. France
7/22/2021 4:00
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-2?chrcontext=wbre
SOCCER
Men’s Group Stage – New Zealand vs. South Korea
7/22/2021 4:00
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-3?chrcontext=wbre
SOCCER
Men’s Group Stage – Cote d’Ivoire vs. Saudi Arabia
7/22/2021 4:30
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-4?chrcontext=wbre
SOCCER
Men’s Group Stage – Argentina vs. Australia
7/22/2021 6:30
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-5?chrcontext=wbre
SOCCER
Men’s Group Stage – Japan vs. South Africa
7/22/2021 7:00 7/22/2021
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-6?chrcontext=wbre
SOCCER
Men’s Group Stage – Honduras vs. Romania
7/22/2021 7:00 7/22/2021 9:00
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-7?chrcontext=wbre
SOCCER
Men’s Group Stage – Brazil vs. Germany
7/22/2021 7:30
https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-8?chrcontext=wbre