Japan 2020 Live Streams

U.S. beats Italy in Olympic opener behind Osterman gem

Pitching in her third Olympics after a 13-year wait, Cat Osterman delivered a vintage performance on the rubber to get the U.S. softball team off to a victorious start against Italy.

Sweden hands USWNT shocking 3-0 loss in first group match

The United States had no answers for Sweden’s constant attacking pressure as the defending World Cup champions suffered a rare and sobering defeat to begin Olympic play.

SOFTBALL

Opening Round, Game 4: United States vs Canada

7/21/2021 20:00

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/softball-opening-round-game-4?chrcontext=wbre

SOFTBALL

Opening Round, Game 5: Mexico vs Japan

7/21/2021 23:00

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/softball-opening-round-game-5?chrcontext=wbre

SOFTBALL

Opening Round, Game 6: Italy vs Australia

7/22/2021 2:00

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/softball-opening-round-game-6?chrcontext=wbre

GYMNASTICS

Women’s Podium Training

7/22/2021 2:10

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/gymnastics-womens-podium-training?chrcontext=wbre

SOCCER

Men’s Group Stage – Egypt vs. Spain

7/22/2021 3:30

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-1?chrcontext=wbre

SOCCER

Men’s Group Stage – Mexico vs. France

7/22/2021 4:00

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-2?chrcontext=wbre

SOCCER

Men’s Group Stage – New Zealand vs. South Korea

7/22/2021 4:00

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-3?chrcontext=wbre

SOCCER

Men’s Group Stage – Cote d’Ivoire vs. Saudi Arabia

7/22/2021 4:30

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-4?chrcontext=wbre

SOCCER

Men’s Group Stage – Argentina vs. Australia

7/22/2021 6:30

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-5?chrcontext=wbre

SOCCER

Men’s Group Stage – Japan vs. South Africa

7/22/2021 7:00 7/22/2021

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-6?chrcontext=wbre

SOCCER

Men’s Group Stage – Honduras vs. Romania

7/22/2021 7:00 7/22/2021 9:00

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-7?chrcontext=wbre

SOCCER

Men’s Group Stage – Brazil vs. Germany

7/22/2021 7:30

https://stream.nbcolympics.com/mens-soccer-group-round-8?chrcontext=wbre