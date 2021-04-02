Inside NY Baseball: Opening Day, new rules for fans at ballpark

(WTNH)– It’s a great time of the year, the start of baseball season. Welcome to Inside NY Baseball, a weekly show dedicated to the buzz surrounding both the Yankees and the Mets.

This an exciting opportunity for us to tell stories about both teams on and off the field. As well as player profiles and interviews with Mets and Yankees of the past and present, and every week we’ll break down issues with both teams with experienced baseball journalists.

Let’s get things rolling with opening day. Both teams opened their season on Thursday. The Yankees in the Bronx hosted the up and coming Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees got a good pitching effort from Gerrit Cole and a two run homer from Gary Sanchez but it wasn’t enough. The Blue Jays scratch a run across in the tenth inning to beat the Yankees 3-2. Yanks had several chances to win the game– Manager Aaron Boone was asked about his team’s lack of clutch hitting. The Yanks and Jays play three at the Stadium- before Baltimore comes to the Bronx on Monday.

As for the Mets, they were suppose to open the season against the Nationals in Washington D.C. But due to some COVID-19 issues with Washington, opening day was postponed. The Nationals did not have one positive test the entire spring training in Florida and then someone tests positive on the way home. Four other players and a staff member were deemed to be in close contact and would not be able to play in the opener.

Next, new ownership. A stable of young talent and some new faces in the organization has created a lot of excitement around Francisco Lindor, the Amazin’s prized off-season acquisition. They just locked him up long term too with a 10 year 341 million dollar contract. The All-Star shortstop brings a love for the game and plenty of talent to Queens.

As we mentioned earlier, the Mets are already dealing with COVID issues to start the season. Yankees doing everything they can to keep the stadium COVID free.

If you’re going to the Bronx to check out a game in next couple weeks, it will look a little different with 20 percent fan capacity in the ballpark– that’s 10,850 fans. You’ll have to bring proof of vaccination or a negative test result. COVID signage and hand sanitizers will be located all over the building. Safety for the fans, players and employees the top priority.