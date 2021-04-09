Inside NY Baseball: Changing the rules of baseball to speed up the game

(WTNH)– Over the last couple of years, Major League Baseball has been tinkering with the game, trying not only to pick up the pace of play but also make things a little more exciting.

One hot topic— the defensive shifts that teams utilize. Should there be a limit? Should it be eliminated? Former Mets and Red Sox Manager Bobby Valentine has some ideas in the video above. Valentine wants to get the manager back involved in the game and let him decide when is the right time to use the strategy.

The Yankees are a team — that many would say — could do a better job playing better situational baseball. They kind of have an all or nothing approach at the plate.

News 8’s Rich Coppola and Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant discuss some other thoughts on changes in the game also in the video above.