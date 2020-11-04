Indoor Remediation

When disaster strikes, prompt and effective response can be critical in limiting the magnitude of the damage. Call the experts.

We know that property damage is a traumatic event for everyone involved. We believe that finding and working with a Full Service Firm, trained and experienced in all aspects of Restoration, should help relieve some of the trauma.

Disaster Blaster is a local indoor environmental company centrally located to serve all Northeastern Pennsylvania. Our home office is in Scranton, PA. Disaster Blaster is not a franchise. We are a true local business that invests in other local businesses by purchasing locally. What’s the difference between a Franchise and a Truly Locally Owned Business? Find out more…

The Disaster Blaster team represents over 100 years of combined experience in providing Indoor Environmental Services. Unlike most companies in our industry, our Management Team also possess an Insurance Claims experience and background so we are also able to help you in the filing of an insurance claim should ther be insurance to cover your job. Disaster Blaster is recognized by and able to perform work on behalf of all insurance companies.

You can rest assured that Disaster Blaster is properly insured for the work we perform. Many companies in this industry unfortunately lack the proper insurance coverage. If your vendor only has General Liability Insurance Coverage, they do NOT have adequate insurance to cover you should they further contaminate your home or building during their work.

Disaster Blaster is distinguished from others in our industry by the number of services we offer, and more importantly, the complexity of many of our service offerings. Disaster Blaster is not a “cleaning company” but rather we take pride in being a true Indoor Environmental Company. If a safe and healthy indoor environment is important to you, Disaster Blaster should be your choice for your job.

Some of the services offered by Disaster Blaster require that our company and technicians be licensed by the State. Services such as Asbestos Abatement and Radon Mitigation require our technicians to complete intensive training and testing in order to obtain and maintain State Licensing to perform these services. These requirements make it necessary for Disaster Blaster to hire a higher level of employee than generally seen in the “carpet cleaning” or “fire, water, and smoke damage cleanup” company.

Experience the difference!

Our Services

Please contact us today at (570) 963-1123 to discuss your project!

24 / 7 EMERGENCY SERVICES

WATER / FLOOD DRYING & MITIGATION

MOLD REMEDIATION

BASEMENT WATERPROOFING

ASBESTOS ABATEMENT

RADON MITIGATION

SMOKE & FIRE CLEANUP

DUCT CLEANING

BIOHAZARD & HOARDING CLEANUP

CORONAVIRUS DISINFECTION

METH LAB CLEANUP & REMEDIATION

FINAL REPAIR SERVICES

HOME CHECK SERVICES

PURCHASE A RADON TEST KIT

REPORT A CLAIM / PROJECT ONLINE