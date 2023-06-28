SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We continue our fight against childhood hunger this week with our Hunger Free Summer campaign.

28/22 News reporter Julie Dunphy visited a Weis Market in South Abington Township with more on our initiative.

Dunphy reports that the campaign has received several generous donations in South Abington Township. They have already collected hundreds of pounds of donations, and are striving to break last week’s record of 700 pounds of food donated in Mountain Top.

She also explains the importance of donating to the campaign, as several kids lose out on school lunches during the summertime.

With a monetary donation, Dunphy purchases some food items to add to the donations.

Dunphy interviews Gretchen Hunt, CEO of Weinberg Food Bank, about the campaign. Hunt explains the difference between a food bank and a food pantry.

If you didn’t get a chance to help out in South Abington Township, Hunger Free Summer will be going on all summer at several locations across the region.

Next week, Candace Kelly will visit the Weis Supermarket in Dallas. Stop by and donate to this great cause, and help 28/22 News provide a Hunger Free Summer to the children of NEPA.

For more information, head to our Hunger Free Summer page.