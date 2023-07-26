HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We continue our fight against childhood hunger this week with our Hunger Free Summer campaign.

28/22 News reporter Andy Mehalshick visited a Weis Market in Dallas for our final Hunger Free Summer event with more on our initiative, speaking with longtime viewer Denise Rogers from Hazleton who explains her decision to come out to donate, as well as with WBRE’s own Andrew Wyatt.

Then, he speaks with Joe Handlovic, the assistant store manager at Weis.

Mehalshick talks about the donations that viewers and visitors have been generously donating all day, and how they contribute towards the final total. He speaks with Bob Curry, the founding president of the Hazleton Integration Project, who reiterates the importance of helping to feed children this summer.

Mehalshick also speaks with a shopper named Betty who explains why she wants to donate, and checks back in with Bob Curry and Dr. Debra Mills, who explains how the food is distributed.

Mehalshick confirms that over four tons of food has been donated throughout the campaign. He then once again checks in with Bob Curry and Dr. Mills, who say that the Hazleton Integration Project serves 220 meals on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Finally, Mehalshick showcases a U-Haul truck being loaded full of donations headed to the CEO Weinberg Food Bank.

Thank you for participating in our Hunger Free Summer Campaign this year. Your donations made a huge difference.

For more information, head to our Hunger Free Summer page.