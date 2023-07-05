DALLAS, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We continue our fight against childhood hunger this week with our Hunger Free Summer campaign.

28/22 News reporter Kathryn Oleary visited a Weis Market in Dallas with more on our initiative.

O’Leary talks about the donations that have been pouring in all day. For the past two weeks, 28/22 News has collected over 1,227 pounds of food, a literal ton.

Oleary shows some appropriate donations as she shops for some items to donate in the video below.

She also completes a generous donation of her own on air.

Oleary shows the carts that she has helped collect at Weis, filled to the brim with food.

She also explains the importance of donating to the campaign, as several kids lose out on school lunches during the summertime. This can lead to “Summer slide,” which causes kids to forget much of what they learned throughout the previous school year.

Oleary spoke with Carol Eyet, manager of the Back Mountain Food Pantry, about this campaign has been helping the pantry. She also spoke with Drew, a generous young man who donated to the campaign.

If you didn’t get a chance to help out in Dallas, Hunger Free Summer will be going on all summer at several locations across the region.

For more information, head to our Hunger Free Summer page.