SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We continue our fight against childhood hunger this week with our Hunger Free Summer campaign.

28/22 News reporter Julie Dunphy visited a Weis Market in South Abington Township with more on our initiative.

Dunphy spoke with Rich, the assistant grocery manager at Weis Markets, who explains why Weis wanted to get involved. Dunphy also lists some appropriate donations, such as mac and cheese or canned food items.

Dunphy talks about the generous donations she has been collecting all throughout Wednesday. She uses some of the $300 worth of monetary donations to purchase some items to donate while discussing the campaign’s progress.

Dunphy also shows the 20 carts full of donations raised on Wednesday, and explains some of the dangers of childhood hunger.

Dunphy thanks the community for their generous support and donations throughout the campaign. She also spoke with Rich once again, who lists some other ways to donate to the cause.

Dunphy then spoke with Jolette Lyons, director of relief services at the Catholic Social Services in Lackawanna County. Lyons explains how food drives can help kids.

If you didn’t get a chance to help this week, Hunger Free Summer will be going on all summer at several locations across the region.

For more information, head to our Hunger Free Summer page.