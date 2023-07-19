WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We continue our fight against childhood hunger this week with our Hunger Free Summer campaign.

28/22 News and PA Live! host Rachel Malak visited a Weis Market in Wright Township with more on our initiative.

Malak spoke with Weis Markets and they explain why Weis wanted to get involved. Malak also lists some appropriate donations, such as mac and cheese or canned food items.

Malak talks about the generous donations she has been collecting all throughout Wednesday.

If you didn’t get a chance to help this week Hunger Free Summer will be going on all summer at several locations across the region.

For more information, head to our Hunger Free Summer page.