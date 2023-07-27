EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — 28/22 News wrapped up a six-week food collection of non-perishable food items and the community responded by donating over 10,000 lbs. of food for hungry children in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The latest and final food donation drive-in at Weis Market in West Hazleton Wednesday netted 3,173 lbs. of food, bringing the grand total to 10,527 lbs.

The campaign was put together in conjunction with CEO/Weinberg Food Bank, which provides food assistance to faith-based and 501(c)3 non-profit community organizations to distribute to needy families.

The food bank works to reduce hunger and promote proper nutrition in addition to preventing food waste. The CEO/Weinberg Food Bank serves needy families and children in four counties in northeast Pennsylvania: Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.

28/22 News would like to thank the northeastern Pennsylvania community for their generosity.