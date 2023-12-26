Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is set to kick off his new organization’s listening tour next month, with a speaking engagement at the New England Council and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics event on Jan. 12.

The two groups announced on Thursday that Manchin would participate in the “Politics & Eggs” series – typically reserved for candidates running for public office.

The announcement also referenced Americans Together, the nonprofit that Manchin was reportedly preparing to launch several months ago. The group, according to the announcement, will launch its listening tour in New Hampshire in January.

“Please join the New England Council and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics for an in-person program with U.S. Senator Joe Manchin,” the event description read.

“Americans Together, a new organization that is creating a platform for the middle to connect and empower moderate voices around the country, is kicking off this effort by launching a listening tour in January starting in New Hampshire,” the description continued. “Their goal is to build a bridge between popular will and political outcomes.”

Manchin earlier this month said that he planned on launching a two-month winter tour to determine whether there is a national “movement” for a third-party ticket.

Manchin announced last month he would not seek reelection for his U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia. He has not ruled out a third-party presidential bid, but he said he would not run if he would be a spoiler. He said he was focused on the national tour and declined to speculate on his future.

“And the reason I won’t make a prediction, what I can tell you is: There might be a movement, there might not. That depends. I really don’t know,” Manchin said earlier this month. “I would not be a spoiler. I’ve never been a spoiler in anything. I get into something, I get into win.”