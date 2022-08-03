Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
77°
Wilkes-Barre
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
I-Team
Crime & Court
Little League World Series
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Cases in PA
Healthbeat
National News
Veterans Voices
Veterans Views
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Newsmakers
Eyewitness To History
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Pennsylvania Governor Debate
Pennsylvania Senate Debates
This Week In Pennsylvania
Politics from The Hill
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines
Video
National Guardsman accused of raping fellow member
NEPA doctor helping test Lyme disease vaccine
Video
Will the government extend the student loan repayment …
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Severe Weather Handbook
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
Little League World Series
High School Sports
National Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Inside NY Baseball
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Looking back on Railway Park’s run to the Little …
Video
Top Stories
Schuylkill League Football Media Day
Video
“Sodfather” George Toma inducted into Luzerne County …
Video
Abington Little League 8-10 year-old team wins state …
Video
Surging RailRiders adjusting after MLB trade deadline
Video
NEPA’s Children First
Here’s To You Kid!
Paola’s Parenting Playbook
A Little Love
Athlete of the Week
School Bus Safety
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Medical Minute
Your Health Live
Top Stories
REV Theater Co. to offer a free performance of REV’s …
Video
Top Stories
“Championship Season” marks the 40th anniversary …
Video
Top Stories
Let it Fly for the Y Cornhole Tournament
Video
Perfect Storm Kitchen & Bath to Host Grand Opening …
Video
Fitness Friday with Crunch
Video
Local filmmaker devoted to making art
Video
Community
Agnes at Fifty: A look back at the flood of 1972
Community Calendar
Opioid Crisis
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
No TXT NEPA
NEPA Restaurant Guide
Scranton St. Saint Patrick’s Parade
Submit Photos
Vaccinate NEPA
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Coupon Bug
Law and You
Financial Forum
PA Pros
Job Corner
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Politics from The Hill
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
Top Politics from The Hill Headlines
DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw resigns …
Democrats hold edge in key state legislature generic …
Biden’s new challenge is FBI’s Trump search
Cheney slams GOP attacks on FBI agents
These figures in Trump’s orbit pleaded the 5th
Tim Scott dodges questions about whether he wants …
More Politics from The Hill
Twitter announces civic integrity plans ahead of …
Mulvaney says he never saw ‘intentional destruction …
Andrew Cuomo sues New York state over legal bills
Schumer says he’s ‘not focusing’ on 2024 when asked …
Google gets FEC approval to let campaign emails bypass …
More News
CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines
National Guardsman accused of raping fellow member
NEPA doctor helping test Lyme disease vaccine
Community comes together in memory of teen who passed …
Meals on Wheels gives back all month
Husband faces assault charges after being shot
Motorcyclist dies in Wayne County crash
Hundreds show up for Plymouth Kielbasa Festival
Wheelchair stolen, woman steps up with donation
Mehmet Oz agrees to Nexstar-hosted Senate Debate
View All Top News
Trending Stories
National Guardsman accused of raping fellow member
CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines
Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death
Community comes together in memory of teen who passed …
Hundreds show up for Plymouth Kielbasa Festival